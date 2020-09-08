HVN

Maria Belted Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress

$775.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Harley Viera-Newton says she creates each of HVN's designs based off of styles she wants and can't find from other brands. Cut from fluid silk crepe de chine, this 'Maria' dress is patterned with tiny tennis players and has an elegant length that hits mid-calf. Knot the ties to cinch the waist and slip on a pair of mules.Wear it with: [STAUD Shoulder bag ], [Sies Marjan Sandals ].