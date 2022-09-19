Free People

Mari Plaid Blazer

$198.00

Style No. 70228861; Color Code: 015 Add the ideal vintage-inspired touch to any look with this forever essential blazer featured in staple, classic silhouette and perfect plaid print for timeless style from season to season. Fit: Relaxed, slouchy fit Features: Button-front closure, staple shawl collar, defined shoulders, menswear-inspired fit Why We <3 It: Just as effortless as it is essential, this oversized blazer adds the perfect touch of print and shape to any look.