Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Marguerite Silk Dress
$298.00
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
This is a lightweight silk charmeuse fabric - 100% silk. Dry clean only.
Need a few alternatives?
Outdoor Voices
Cross Back Dress
BUY
$69.00
$100.00
Outdoor Voices
Farm Rio
Pitanga One-shoulder Cut-out Maxi Dress
BUY
$46.72
$335.00
Saks OFF 5TH
Reformation
Marguerite Silk Dress
BUY
$149.00
$298.00
Reformation
Ninety Percent
Priam Dress In Bracken
BUY
£240.00
Ninety Percent
More from Reformation
Reformation
Marguerite Silk Dress
BUY
$149.00
$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Milana Ecomove Dress
BUY
$175.00
Reformation
Reformation
Morris Dress
BUY
£114.00
£228.00
Reformation
Reformation
Harley Top
BUY
£49.00
£98.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Outdoor Voices
Cross Back Dress
BUY
$69.00
$100.00
Outdoor Voices
Farm Rio
Pitanga One-shoulder Cut-out Maxi Dress
BUY
$46.72
$335.00
Saks OFF 5TH
Reformation
Marguerite Silk Dress
BUY
$149.00
$298.00
Reformation
Ninety Percent
Priam Dress In Bracken
BUY
£240.00
Ninety Percent
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted