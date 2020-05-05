BrüMate

Margtini 10oz Martini Margarita Tumbler

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

SLIM-RIM DESIGN: Our slim-rim design mimics a normal martini glass, so you can get that same perfect drinking experience without the mess. REMOVABLE SPLASH-PROOF LID: the MargTini tumbler comes with a toxin-free clear plastic lid with a thoughtful slide tab that makes it convenient for you to insert a small stirrer or straw INSULATED, STEMLESS DESIGN: Our insulated, stemless design provides the perfect grip while preventing your hands or exterior heat from ruining your drink inside. STAYS COOL AND DRY TO THE TOUCH: the exterior of the MargTini tumbler will always stay cool and condensation-free, so you’ll be able to hold it comfortably and enjoy your drinks in style WHY DO I NEED THIS? The real question you should be asking yourself is why don't you need this. It's elegant, environmentally-friendly, glass-free zone friendly and will keep all of your favorite summer cocktails perfectly chilled so you can drink more and worry less. Sounds like a no-brainer to us.