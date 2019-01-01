Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Free People
Margot Lace Crew Sock
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
MOTHER
Mother Superior
$24.00
from
Mother
BUY
promoted
Stance
Sup Boys
$10.00
from
Stance
BUY
Champion + HVN
Crew Sock
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Hansel from Basel
Cosmico Crew
$14.00
from
Hansel from Basel
BUY
More from Free People
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Velvet Cecile Ankle Boot
$67.20
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Reese High-waist Tanga
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Socks
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Glitter Ankle Socks
£8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Cotton Cushion Bottom, Moisture-wicking Socks (8 Pairs)
€29.99
€19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted