Margot Crewneck Sweater

In masterminding our newest colorful crewneck, our sweater designer Andrea says, "We wanted to create a sweater that, every time you put it on, just works...kind of like the ease of your favorite T-shirt." The result: a relaxed fit with a classic crewneckline in our comfy Re-imagined merino wool. What makes this wool Re-Imagined? It's not only machine washable (say goodbye to harmful dry-cleaning chemicals), but also is processed without the use of chlorine.