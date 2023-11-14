Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Margot Bistro-becher Mit Monogramm Und Kacheldesign
€15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Happy Hour Swizzle Sticks
BUY
$24.00
Free People
Free People
Doiy Gnome Bottle Opener
BUY
$28.00
Free People
Free People
The Sip Shop Bundle
BUY
$202.00
Free People
Caraway
Ceramic Cookware Set
BUY
$476.00
$745.00
Caraway
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Midnight Rider The Carolita Zodiac Sweatshirt
BUY
€90.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gianna Blumentopf
BUY
€65.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Margot Bistro-becher
BUY
€15.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Festive Bistro Tile Monogram Mug
BUY
$14.00
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Free People
Happy Hour Swizzle Sticks
BUY
$24.00
Free People
Free People
Doiy Gnome Bottle Opener
BUY
$28.00
Free People
Free People
The Sip Shop Bundle
BUY
$202.00
Free People
Caraway
Ceramic Cookware Set
BUY
$476.00
$745.00
Caraway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted