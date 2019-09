Union Rustic

This Margolis 2 Piece Nesting Tables is a provides a stylish way to add functionality to your home. The product includes two tables that feature a nesting design ideal for smaller spaces. They are constructed of solid reclaimed wood with a natural finish that is lacquer sealed for durability. Rusty black frames add an industrial flair and complete these versatile tables.