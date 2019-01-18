Search
Maria Lucia Hohan

Margo Maxi Dress

$795.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Tulle Pleated Cinched waistline Maxi length V neck Sleeveless Hidden zip at back Open back Partially lined Semi-sheer Shell: 92% nylon/8% spandex Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported, Romania Style #MHOHA30086
