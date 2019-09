Montelliana

Margherita Leather Après-ski Boots

$306.00 $183.00

Montelliana has been crafting classic mountain boots since 1965 and this pair is made in Italy from terracotta-brown leather and features contrasting red laces, black leather quilted ankle panels, and cosy white shearling lining. The beige Vibram® rubber tread sole adds to the durable, all-terrain appeal. Let them lend a rugged note to your weekend après-ski edit.