Lulus

Margaux Black One-shoulder Maxi Dress

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! No event is complete without the Margaux Black One-Shoulder Maxi Dress! A mock neck with a fun, one-shoulder ruffle tops this stunning medium-weight stretch knit maxi. Princess-seamed bodice flows down to a figure-skimming mermaid skirt (with godet at back). Hidden back zipper/clasp.