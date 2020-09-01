AllModern

Margaret Table Lamp

$165.00 $129.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

No one likes to be left in the dark. So get a stylish table lamp to brighten up your space. This lamp features a round base crafted from ceramic and finished in a crisp white finish that’s contrasted by a tapered solid wood column for a stylish mixed-media look. A white linen drum shade completes the aesthetic with a touch of texture as it softens the glow of a 6W bulb (not included). The on/off switch is located on the socket under the shade for easy access.