The Line By K

Marfa Ivory Tie Belt Satin Midi Dress

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rotaro

Before adding to cart, select the Duration and choose the Date you want your product to arrive. RRP £300 Style Notes: The Marfa Dress is crafted from lustrous ivory rayon-satin that drapes beautifully over your figure. Ideal for soirees and date nights. Wear yours with a pair of knee high boots or strappy sandals. Size & Fit: True to size. Product Details: 100% Rayon