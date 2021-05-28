United States
The Line By K
Marfa Ivory Tie Belt Satin Midi Dress
£25.00
At Rotaro
Before adding to cart, select the Duration and choose the Date you want your product to arrive. RRP £300 Style Notes: The Marfa Dress is crafted from lustrous ivory rayon-satin that drapes beautifully over your figure. Ideal for soirees and date nights. Wear yours with a pair of knee high boots or strappy sandals. Size & Fit: True to size. Product Details: 100% Rayon