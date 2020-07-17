Missoni

Mare Rete Crochet-knit Triangle Bikini

$470.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Missoni Mare's bikini is made from the label's signature crochet-knit in a vibrant zigzag motif - the sunny yellow and pink threads will really pop in pictures against white sand beaches and azure waters. Both the triangle top and low-rise briefs are fully lined and can be adjusted, allowing you to find the most comfortable fit. Slip on the [matching pants ] when heading to and from the hotel.