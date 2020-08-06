Gabriela Hearst

Marcello Linen Sneakers

£495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Simple, streamlined and endlessly versatile, Gabriela Hearst's 'Marcello' sneakers are the perfect addition to any well-curated wardrobe. They've been crafted in Spain from breathable white linen and rest on bouncy 20mm rubber soles that are sustainably made from the milk of the Hevea Tree - the manual and skillful process takes up to a week to create. Wear yours with everything from feminine dresses to sleek tailoring.Wear it with: [Gabriela Hearst Blazer ], [Gabriela Hearst Pants ].