Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Lulu & Georgia
Marcella Mini Table Lamp
$76.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lulu & Georgia
Need a few alternatives?
URPOWER
Essential Oil Diffuser Cool Mist Humidifier
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Hayes Desk Lamp
$59.00
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Joss & Main
Trevon Table Lamp
$70.04
$60.00
from
Joss & Main
BUY
Lumie
Sunrise Alarm
£39.99
£29.99
from
Boots
BUY
More from Lulu & Georgia
Lulu & Georgia
Hazel Swivel Chair In Natural Boucle
$1575.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
Lulu & Georgia
Circle And Line Double Arc Wall Hanging
$150.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
Lulu & Georgia
Kennsie Office Chair
$428.00
$342.40
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
Lulu & Georgia
Orson Rug
$688.00
$344.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
More from Décor
Maison Nomade
60cm Mirror With Fringes
$151.99
from
Trouva
BUY
Kiki de Montparnasse
Massage Oil Candle Santal No. 2
$45.00
from
Kiki de Montparnasse
BUY
Hamilton Hills
Hamilton Hills Gold Baroque Wall Mirror
$212.99
from
Amazon
BUY
The Jonsteen Company
Grow-a-tree Kit
$16.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted