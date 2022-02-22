Urban Outfitters

Marcella Arc Floor Lamp

$239.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 54658414; Color Code: 010 Arching floor lamp featuring a wooden base and rattan neck that holds the tapering woven shade at the perfect angle to illuminate your space. Plugs in to power on. Content + Care - Requires 60W bulb - not included - Wood, rattan, fabric - Wipe clean - Imported - Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, pair with an outlet adapter and voltage converter made specifically for use in your location. Size - Dimensions: 33.07”l x 16.93”w x 76.77”h - Shade dimensions: 16.54”l x 10.24”h - Base dimensions: 16.93”l x 10.24”w - Wattage: 60W - Cord length: 15 ft