Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Sézane
Marceline Jacket
$485.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Need a few alternatives?
Sézane
Marena Jacket
BUY
$215.00
Sézane
Sézane
Marena Jacket
BUY
$525.00
Sézane
Sézane
Marceline Jacket
BUY
$485.00
Sézane
Girlfriend Collective
Palm Peak Track Jacket
BUY
$49.00
$98.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Sézane
Sézane
Gavi Trousers
BUY
$175.00
Sézane
Sézane
Marena Jacket
BUY
$215.00
Sézane
Sézane
Rodriguo Trousers
BUY
$175.00
Sézane
Sézane
Michele Jacket
BUY
$230.00
Sézane
More from Outerwear
Sézane
Marena Jacket
BUY
$215.00
Sézane
Sézane
Michele Jacket
BUY
$230.00
Sézane
Sézane
Marena Jacket
BUY
$525.00
Sézane
Understated Leather
Moon Glow Coat
BUY
$498.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted