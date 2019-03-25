Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wolf Circus
Marcel Pearl Stud Earrings
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Handmade in Vancouver, BC, these delicate stud earrings feature a seashell-shaped design accented with dangling freshwater pearls.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
'wave' Double Drop Earrings
$173.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Paisley Studs In Gold
C$195.00
from
Wolf Circus
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Tassel Earrings
$42.00
$25.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
Rixo London
Helene – Gold Plated And Zebra
$100.00
from
Rixo London
BUY
More from Wolf Circus
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Amourette Pendant Necklace
$150.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Emeile Ring
$80.00
from
Azalea
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Lola Pearl Necklace
$149.97
from
Wolf Circus
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Bar Ear Cuff
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted