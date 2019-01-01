Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Ganni

Marceau Georgette Polka Dots Ruffle High-neck Blouse

$160.00
At If Chic
Sheer construction and ruffled trim lends feminine allure to a georgette blouse by Ganni. Playful polka dots accent loose fit with mock neckline, ruffled bib and cuffs, long sleeves and drawstring waist to cinch your waist.
Featured in 1 story
5 Ways To Wear Spring's Polka Dot Trend
by Alice Casely-Hayford