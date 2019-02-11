Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony True Professional Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Deep Nourishing Conditioning Treatment

$2.99

Extra hydratingPromotes soft hairColor safe. Sulfate Free Extra Hydrating Promotes Soft Hair Color Safe. Tropical Coconut Oil, Shea Butter and Biotin help restore, protect, revive shine and correct weak, dry, damaged looking hair. Helps protect color. Indulge with this extra hydrating Sulfate Free Treatment. Wrap each hair strand in a veil of rich hydration, protecting hair from moisture loss and correcting the look and feel of dry, damaged, dull hair. Hair is left soft, detangled, strong, shiny and frizz free.Made in CANADA1.888.295.8856 After shampooing, apply treatment generously to wet hair working through from roots to ends. Leave on for 3 to 7 minutes for maximum benefits. Rinse hair thoroughly. For best results, follow with Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Oil Treatment. Warnings. Rinse off eyes immediately if product comes in contact with them. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.. IngredientsAqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetyl Esters, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cyclopentasiloxane, Amodimethicone, Parfum (Fragrance), Cyclohexasiloxane, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Biotin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Trideceth-12, Propylene Glycol, Phenethyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, PPG-2 Methyl Ether, Sodium PCA, Sodium Lactate, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Methylisothiazolinone, PCA, Butylene Glycol, Glycine, Alanine, Bambusa Vulgaris (Bamboo) Shoot Extract, Serine, Valine, Isoleucine, Proline, Threonine, Histidine, Phenylalanine, Caramel