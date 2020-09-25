United States
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Curl Envy Perfect Curl Cream
$7.99
At Ulta Beauty
Formulated with natural Soya Bean, and Avocado Oil, the innovative Perfect Curl Cream helps highlight curls while keeping it all under control. It's lightweight, non-sticky formula controls and defines your curls as it eliminates frizz. This product is perfect for coarse curls that need a guiding hand. It adds moisture leaving curls soft and natural with a frizz-free finish that shines all day.