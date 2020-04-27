Jar Melo

Marbling Painting Kit

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

✿【Perfect Marbling Kit】: The marbling painting kit contains all the tools you need. Including 6 bottles of paint(16ml for each), some carrageenan, 10 drawing papers, 3 needles, a straw, a scraper, a measuring spoon, a tray and a manual. ✿ 【Easy to Paint】: Zero base can also create masterpieces,Just a few strokes with a needle on the surface of the water, you can create beautiful patterns, . With the step-by-step instructions, not complicated to spread kids’ imagination as dyes freely. Painting bloom colorful and splendid flowers on water. ✿ 【Safe and Non-toxic】: The pigments of the ebru art kit are non-toxic and made of EPMC and nano pastes, while presenting the better visual effect. Due to the environmentally friendly materials, it is very easy to see precipitation, so please shake the bottle of dyes before painting. ✿【Develop Skills】:The marbling paint can help to develop kids’ color cognition, artistic cognition, and enhance their hand-on ability, imagination and creativity.Not only a creative toy for child also a best interaction form between parent and children ✿【Wide application】:Magic marbling painting is a special kind of art to observe changes of dyes with wide application,can be applied to different materials, such as cloth, paper, gypsum, wood, stone, leaves and other materials. "