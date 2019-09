CB2

Marbleized Standard Shams (set Of 2)

DIP DYE. This one-of-a-kind marbled effect is the result of a traditional hand-dipping technique. Piece by piece, fabric is manually dipped into pre-dyed water for one hour at a time. As the fabric moves in and out of the dye, the colors mix and circulate lending a unique pattern to each piece. After the perfect marbleized effect is achieved, the fabric is line dried then stitched together. Shams have neat envelope closures. Pair with our marbleized duvet cover.