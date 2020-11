Snowe

Marble Wine Cooler

Keep your vino chilled (and less likely to be spilled) by setting it in stone. Marble’s natural properties help chill your wine, and add a stately air to your table. Pro-tip: pre-chill in the freezer to keep your bottle extra cool. 100% marble for a durable cooler that keeps your bottle cool. Choose from black, white, or grey marble. Each piece is unique and handcrafted in Mexico.