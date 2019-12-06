Lunarable

Marble Serving Board

$19.90

15.5" X 11.5" - For cutting and serving food, fruits, vegetables, and cheeses. Versatile and Unique. MADE FROM - Tempered glass. Break, scratch and stain resistant. No odor, non-porous, non-absorbant. EASY TO CLEAN - Dishwasher safe. Glass surface cleans easy making it very durable & long lasting. ARTISTIC DESIGN - Ideal for birthdays, Christmas, bridal showers and as hostess, housewarming gifts. PRINTED - With state of the art digital printing technology. Proudly designed & printed in the USA. Prepare and serve your food with style! These decorative cutting and serving boards are the perfect accent accessory for your kitchen counter top and table setting. Ideal for slicing, dicing, chopping and serving fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese, fish, bread and pastries. With tens of 1000's of fresh and fun designs, you can find the perfect serving board for any occasion, event or just daily use. Great for dinner parties, housewarming, birthday celebrations, bridal showers, baby showers, entertaining, family gatherings and casual dinners. They can be used indoor and outdoor. Environmentally friendly, no dye substance harming the health of your family. The glass surface is extremely durable and very easy to clean. Colors won't fade thanks to new digital printing methods. They are durable and will last long. It is a perfect gift idea for your wife, husband, best friend, mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, colleague and all other beloved ones with many of surprising designs. Customized, personalized products are very popular. As manufacturers of digital printed design products, we follow current trends and bring you the latest hot fashion products. Either a gift to your family or friend, relative or boyfriend girlfriend, or to yourself, the item should be interesting and authentic. The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible, however due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.