Marble Print Textured Knit Pencil Skirt

$30.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex Garment Length: Midi Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Rise: Regular Fit: Slim Fit Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639185 UPC: 195994263101 Item Number (DPCI): 251-02-1963 Origin: Imported Description Add to your modern wardrobe the Marble Print Textured Knit Pencil Skirt from Rachel Comey x Target. This midi skirt falls below the knees and is cut in a slim-fit silhouette that hugs the figure with a textured knit material. An allover predominantly green marble print, with pink, white, navy and blue swirled in, showcases designer Rachel Comey's trend-forward, feminine designs. With an easy pull-on style fitted with a full waistband elastic, this marble-print skirt makes a perfect pairing with the matching turtleneck for a coordinated look. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.