Marble Print Textured Knit Pencil Skirt

Description Add to your modern wardrobe the Marble Print Textured Knit Pencil Skirt from Rachel Comey x Target. This midi skirt falls below the knees and is cut in a slim-fit silhouette that hugs the figure with a textured knit material. An allover predominantly green marble print, with pink, white, navy and blue swirled in, showcases designer Rachel Comey's trend-forward, feminine designs. With an easy pull-on style fitted with a full waistband elastic, this marble-print skirt makes a perfect pairing with the matching turtleneck for a coordinated look. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.