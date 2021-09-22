Rachel Comey x Target

Marble Print Long Sleeve Textured Turtleneck Shirt

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex Fit: Fitted Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Turtleneck Cuff Type: No Cuff Item Style: Basic Tees Sheerness: Opaque Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639393 UPC: 195994262548 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3809 Origin: Imported Description Modern elegance takes center stage in the Marble Print Long Sleeve Textured Turtleneck from Rachel Comey x Target. An otherwise simple turtleneck is elevated with a striking marble print in a multicolored palette, showcasing designer Rachel Comey's flair for urban style. The fitted silhouette creates a sleek look throughout that's great for wearing on its own or layering, and the opaque construction is finished with a textured feel. This marble-print turtleneck can be paired with the matching skirt for a coordinated outfit. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.