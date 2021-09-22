Rachel Comey x Target

Marble Print Long Sleeve Knit Dress

$45.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Garment Length: Midi Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Back Collar Button Neckline: Mock Turtleneck Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639297 UPC: 195994263439 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3743 Origin: Imported Description The Marble Print Long-Sleeve Knit Dress from Rachel Comey x Target makes a chic addition to your everyday modern wardrobe. This long-sleeve dress features a soft knit material for comfortable wear, with a midi length that's perfect for day-to-night wear. The semi-fitted bodice makes way for the gently flared skirt to stand out and create a sophisticated silhouette. An allover marble print showcases designer Rachel Comey's affinity for modern style, complete with its black-and-white color palette for a look that's both trend forward and timeless. The mock neckline adds to the sleek look, and it's finished with a behind-the-neck keyhole with button closure. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.