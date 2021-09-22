Rachel Comey x Target

Marble Print High-rise Tapered Jeans

An elevated take on everyday denim, the Marble Print High-Rise Tapered Jeans from Rachel Comey x Target make a stylish pick for the modern woman's wardrobe. These high-waisted jeans feature a tapered leg with an ankle cut for a more relaxed fit and look that pairs well with many outfits. A marble print in blue and white showcases designer Rachel Comey's trend-forward style, and a buckle at the back of the waistband adds an extra touch of detail. 100% cotton fabric creates a more structured fit and feel for a well-designed pair of denim. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.