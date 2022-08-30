Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
West Elm
Marble Octagonal Coasters (set Of 4)
$32.00
$25.60
Buy Now
Review It
At West Elm
4"diam. White marble. Rubber dot backing. Set of 4. Made in India.
More from West Elm
West Elm
Poppy Floral Stitch Quilt & Shams
BUY
$170.00
West Elm
West Elm
European Flax Linen Ruffle Sheet Set
BUY
$219.99
$270.00
West Elm
West Elm
Reese Woven Round Nesting Baskets, White, (set Of 3)
BUY
$62.40
West Elm
West Elm
Zane Mini Desk
BUY
$239.99
$479.00
West Elm
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted