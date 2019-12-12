UNIMEIX

Marble Makeup Brushes 15 Pieces Makeup Brush Set

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

marble makeup brush Sturdy, yet light, the Marble Look handles are made with a comfortable design for seemingly effortless movements. makeup brush set Marble pattern,Hot summer gives you a cool feeling.Cylindrical shape,You finish the makeup ,and then brushes can be stand up on desk, to ensure the distance between the bristles and the desktop, more hygiene Synthetic bristles create the perfect finish gift for girlfriend ❤ UNIMEIX Won’t Let You Down! ❤ How to choose makeup brushes? *Start by thinking about how many products you use, and how you use your brushes. Do you use a finishing powder, liquid foundation or use more than 2 or 3 eyeshadow at a time? *If so, you will need a powder brush, several sizes if eyeshadow brushes and a nice blending brush. *Congratuation! UNIMEIX 15pcs marble makeup brushes meetes all your need for daily comestic. ❤Why choose UNIMEIX? UNIMEIX 15pcs marble makeup brushes help you apply a flawless applications. Designed for both professional makeup artists or begginners. Synthetic brushes suitable for all kinds of powder and liqued formulas, the tightly packed bristles of this ultra-soft brush effortlessly cut shine and deliver just the right amount of formula for an ultra-polished “HD” finish. Compare to natural hair bristles, the synthetic is easist to clean, and the fliament will not drop or abosd any pigment. We also highly recommend this valuable 15pcs set to new begginners. ❤Set Includes: #1 Powder Brush; #2 Bronzer Brush; #3 Liquid Foundation Brush; #4 Blush Brush; #5 Flat Angled Foundation Brush; #6 Flat Contour Brush; #7 Eyeshadow Brush; #8 Angled Eyebrow Brush; #9 Eyelash Brush; #10 Eyeline Brush; #11 Blending Brush; #12 Concealer Brush; #13 Eye Smudge Brush; #14 Small Shader Brush; #15 Eyeshadow Brush; ❤How to clean UNIMEIX Makeup brushes: 1. Run the bristles of the brush under warm running water. 2. Apply a small amount of gentle shampoo to the bristles and work into a light lather. 3. Rinse the bristles thoroughly under running water. You will notice that the water leav