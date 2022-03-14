Boy Smells

Marble Fruit Eau De Parfum (65ml)

The Marble Fruit eau de parfum from cult fragrance label Boy Smells turns gentle sensitivity into strength with a ripe yet structured composition of subtle fruit tannins, spices and wood notes. Aligning with the androgynous mood that characterises the entire unisex perfume range, it seamlessly weaves together traditionally masculine and feminine accords for a warm, seductive result.