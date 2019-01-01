Uterqüe

Marble Effect High Heel Court Shoes

£120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uterqüe

Description Composition and care Composition Care Delivery Standard 3.95 GBP In 2-3 working days Express 9.95 GBP In 24-48 hours (working days) COLLECTION IN DROP POINTS 3.95GBP in the Drop Point of your choice in 2-4 working days. *In periods with promotions, shipping times will increase by 2-3 days. Returns Returns from your home Free You can request for items to be collected from your home through My Account option. You have 30 days from the shipping confirmation date to make a return.