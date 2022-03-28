roaring spring

Marble Composition Notebook

Sold as an each - 1 oversized composition book Dimensions: 10.25" x 7.88" 80 Sheets/160 Pages Unruled plain smooth heavy weight 20# white paper Tradition black marble hard cover Made in the USA Record your notes in this permanently bound composition book. Paper is premium 20# writing paper that is blank-no lines-great for sketches. Covers are a hard white board that are printed in the traditional black marble pattern. Inside of covers is printed with class schedule and other useful information. Each book is produced with center-sewn and tape bound construction, not designed for sheet tear-out. Sheet size is 9.75" x 7.5" and there are 80 sheets per book. Proudly made in USA!