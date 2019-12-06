Smarlin

Marble Ceramic Coffee Mug

$9.99

Marble texture of every mug varies, it's naturally formed. Every mug is unique. Strong ceramic construction. Made of lead-free, cadmium-free, high quality ceramic. Dishwasher and microwave safe. A choice of three colors makes a great gift for the Holidays, birthdays and special occasions. Large Capacity: 380 ml/13 oz. Easy-grip with handle, suitable for hot and cold drinks. Can be used for home and office. What you get: Marble ceramic coffee mug (Quantity 1), 45 days money back and 18-month warranty. If you have any problem with our product, please contact us! We promise that we will make every effort to solve it. There are no two identical Smarlin marble mugs in the world! The marble texture on every mug is unique because of the manufacturing process, they are same in general but different in details. They could be a set because of the same marble style, but every single one of them is a unique individual. It’s fun to find the difference between two same color marble mugs because two of the mugs have a similar texture making it hard to tell which one is which. This marble ceramic coffee mug is a great gift for your friend,family or colleague. Every mug is unique. PRODUCT INFORMATION 1.Capacity:13 Ounce/380 ml 2.Size:3.4 “x3.4”x4.5”(handle included) 3.Dishwasher safe 4.Microwave safe. WARRANTY The marble ceramic coffee mug includes a 45 days money back and 18-month warranty. If you have any problem with our marble mugs after receive, please feel free to contact us, we promise that we will make every effort to solve it. PACKAGE CONTENTS Marble ceramic coffee mug(Quantity 1)