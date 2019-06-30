Drew Barrymore Flower Home

No matter the season, the Vintage Marble 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Jamaican Yellow by Drew Barrymore Flower Home gives your tablescape a little tropical sunshine with modern style. The 16-piece stoneware set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four larger bowls, and four small bowls. The dinner plates and salad plates feature an abstract Vintage Marble pattern that mixes streaks of pink, Jamaican yellow, and gold. The large and small bowls are each coated with a solid glaze - the large bowls in light pink and the small bowls in yellow. Add gold flatware, colored glasses, and richly patterned table runners and you have an eclectic dining table ready for a casual meal or a dinner party. Guests have trickled out the door and it's time for cleanup - lucky for you, pieces in the Vintage Marble Jamaican Yellow 16 Piece Dinnerware Set by Drew Barrymore Flower Home are dishwasher-safe. All dishes are made of 100% stoneware that is durable and also safe for use in the microwave. When you want to store the dishes or want to switch them out for seasonal dinnerware, put them in the included storage box. Dimensions- Dinner plate- 10.5 diam. in., Small bowl- 4.3 diam. in., Bowl- 5.75 diam. in., Salad plate- 8.25 diam. in., Storage box- 14.5L x 12.99W x 12.99H in.