United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Soil & Clay
Maranta Prayer Plant
$60.00$35.00
At Soil & Clay
Air Cleaner: Yes, removes toxins from the air. Difficulty: Easy - Great for beginners! Humidity : High - Enjoys a higher humidity environment, would do well with occasional misting. Lighting: Low to Bright Indirect Mature Size: 5 -12 inches tall Pet Friendly: Yes Ships Within: 5–10 business days Watering: Medium - Water every 1 to 2 weeks, allowing soil to dry out between waterings. Increase frequency with increased light.