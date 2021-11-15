Anthropologie

Marais Taper Candles, Set Of 2

$22.00 $17.60

Add intention to your everyday routine with this pair of tapers that feature a beautiful molded wax design. A staple for dinner parties and everyday entertaining, tapers can also bring an element of mindfulness to daily meditations, yoga practices, or evening bubble baths. For the best burn experience, keep the following in mind: * The first time you light your candle, allow it to burn until the wax pool melts all the way to the edge; for a larger candle, this may take several hours. Wax has "memory," so if it is extinguished with a partial pool, that will prevent a full, even pool from forming in the future. * Trim your wick each time you light the candle, removing any "bloom" from the previous burn. We recommend lighting a wick that is 1/4-1/2" in length. * Ensure that your candle is placed on a heat-safe surface. * Do not allow wick trimmings, dust, or other materials to accumulate in the wax pool. * To ensure safety and longevity, be sure to check the bottom of your candle for additional instructions, including details on when to discontinue use. Includes two taper candles 21-hour burn time each Unscented paraffin wax; cotton wick Imported Dimensions 7 oz. 12"H, 1.25" diameter