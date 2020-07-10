Tarte

Maracuja Tinted Hydrator

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tarte

WHAT IT IS Juicy skin is in™ with this skin-lovin' tinted moisturizer! WHAT IT DOES delivers 12-hr hydration & wear naturally radiant finish that looks & feels like skin skin-loving formula delivers buildable coverage helps minimize appearance of imperfections CLINICAL RESULTS vegan dermatologist tested 12-hour longwear* 12-hour hydration* *based on a clinical study with 31 participants SKINVIGORATING™ INGREDIENTS maracuja oil: delivers firmer, brighter, smoother-looking skin hyaluronic acid: delivers moisture, firmness & suppleness vegan collagen: helps hydrate skin and helps skin appear firmer turmeric: helps reduce appearance of redness aloe: known for soothing, healing & antiseptic properties Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten