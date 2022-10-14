Tarte

Maracuja Juicy Lipstick

$21.00

Details WHAT IT IS Rich, craveable color that feels like a nourishing balm! WHAT IT DOES creamy, full-coverage color with rich satin finish moisture-packed maracuja & 10+ superfruits drench lips in hydration for smoother-looking lips long-lasting, weightless formula feels comfy CLINICAL RESULTS vegan dermatologist tested TARTELETTE™ TESTED 100% said this lipstick feels creamy on my lips 100% said it feels like a lipstick & balm in 1 100% said it feels comfortable on my lips 100% said my lips look & feel conditioned 97% said their lips look smoother *in a study of 32 subjects SKINVIGORATING™ INGREDIENTS shea butter: conditions vitamin E: rich in antioxidants maracuja oil: rich in essential fatty acids & vitamin C for firmer, brighter, smoother-looking lips grapeseed oil: known for anti-aging properties goji berry: promotes collagen production & helps retain skin’s moisture acai: powerful antioxidant packed with vitamins A, B, C & E to help restore moisture acerola: rich in antioxidants to promote elasticity pomegranate: provides maximum hydration watermelon: rich in vitamin C & hydrates lemon: antioxidant-rich strawberry: smooths & softens lips blueberry: packed with vitamin A, C & E peach: helps boost collagen production cranberry: antioxidant-rich with anti-aging properties Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten