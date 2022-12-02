Tarte

Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift

$24.00

At Tarte

WHAT IT IS pH-powered lip & cheek tint shifts like magic into a custom pink shade WHAT IT DOES universal lip & cheek color changes with your natural pH levels, creating your perfect shade each color will shift to the same pinky pop drenches skin in lasting juicy color & shine hyaluronic acid superfruit complex for plumper looking lips & cheeks keeps lips & cheeks conditioned ‘til you take it off SKINVIGORATING™ INGREDIENTS hyaluronic acid: intensely hydrates maracuja oil: rich in essential fatty acids & vitamin C for firmer, brighter, smoother-looking lips grapeseed oil: known for anti-aging properties goji: promotes collagen production & moisturizes acai: powerful antioxidant packed with vitamins A, B, C & E to help restore moisture acerola: rich in antioxidants to promote elasticity pomegranate: provides maximum hydration watermelon: rich in vitamin C & hydrates strawberry: antioxidant-rich, free radical defense blueberry: packed with vitamin A, C & E peach: helps boost collagen production cranberry: antioxidant-rich & anti-aging properties lemon: rich in Vitamin E Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten