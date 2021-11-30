Tarte

Details Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip is an all-in-1 vegan balm, gloss, color & treatment. Juicy lips are in! Benefits Cushion Comfort Complex instantly plumps the appearance of lips & smooths the look of lip lines All-in-1 vegan balm, gloss, color & treatment Maracuja drenches lips in moisture 10+ antioxidant-rich fruits smooth & nourish Mirror-shine formula feels comfortable, never sticky Apply 1 swipe as a treatment & layer for coverage Click-up packaging keeps formula clean & pristine Cushiony formula without petrolatum or lanolin Smells like coconut Vegan Dermatologist tested Key Ingredients Maracuja oil: rich in essential fatty acids & vitamin C for firmer, brighter, smoother-looking lips Grapeseed oil: known for anti-aging properties Goji: promotes collagen production & helps retain skin's moisture Acai: powerful antioxidant packed with vitamins A, B, C & E to help restore moisture Acerola: rich in antioxidants to promote elasticity Pomegranate: provides maximum hydration Watermelon: rich in vitamin C & hydrates Strawberry: rich in antioxidants to help protect from free radicals Blueberry: packed with vitamin A, C & E Peach: helps boost collagen production Cranberry: antioxidant-rich & known for anti-aging properties Vitamin E: natural preservative that also acts as an emollient & antioxidant