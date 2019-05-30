Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffman

$595.00
At Bona Drag
Fitted slip dress with a slight flare to the skirt from the bias cut. Spaghetti straps, side zip and a V-neckline. Optional knotted cord belt. Fabric is 100% tencel. Made in the USA.
Featured in 1 story
16 Black Maxi Dresses You’ll Live In This Summer
by Emily Ruane