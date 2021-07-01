Tyler McGillivary

Mara Dress

$285.00

Buy Now Review It

At Garmentory

Tyler McGillivary founded her namesake label in 2018, combining a love of playful textiles and bold colors with versatile silhouettes. Each collection celebrates creativity in the everyday and explores the ways clothing can be worn to strengthen and expose identity. The line is inspired by a range of influences including contemporary furniture design, illustration, early animation and art. All clothing and textiles are sourced and produced ethically in Delhi, India.