Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Born
Maple Loafer
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Born
This leather slip-on has been crafted to feel comfortable and look beautiful. Enjoy artful details like accent stitching around the shoe and a woven-look top
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Grenson
Emily
$395.00
from
Gravitypope
BUY
DETAILS
Robert Clergerie
Japa Lace Up Derby
$495.00
from
Just One Eye
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Lace-up Leather Brogue
$175.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
LOAKE for Topshop
Traditional Brogues
$330.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Born
DETAILS
Born
Cameo Mules
$90.00
from
Born
BUY
DETAILS
Born
Ottawa Slide
$85.00
from
Born
BUY
DETAILS
Born
Trang
$90.00
from
Born
BUY
DETAILS
Born
Caddo Mule
$95.00
$56.00
from
Shoeline
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted