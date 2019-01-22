SheaMoisture

Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Protein Power Treatment

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Repair damage caused by over-processing - just one use of this intensive treatment helps strengthen by reducing breakage up to 76%*. Powered by reparative proteins and butters, this nutrient-rich strengthening cream smoothes to naturally reinforce and revitalize abused hair fibers. Certified organic Shea Butter, ultra-moisturizing Manuka Honey and Yogurt blend in a deep conditioning formula that fortifies weak strands, combating breakage and split ends to leave hair looking smooth and healthy. Leaves hair soft, supple and irresistibly touchable.*Tested on non-chemically treated hairKey Ingredients:- Manuka Honey: This formula with Manuka Honey helps provide moisture and boost shine.- Yogurt Extract: This formula with Yogurt Extract adds nourishing moisture to your hair. - Mafura Oil: This damage control formula with natural Mafura Oil softens and promotes healty-looking hair SheaMoisture's Story:Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. Through Community Commerce you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future.