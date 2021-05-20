Shea Moisture

Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque

This intense conditioning deep treatment infuses hair with a powerful dose of moisture and nutrients. Certified organic Shea Butter, Honey, Mafura and Baobab Oils are blended with antioxidant-rich African Rock Fig to restore and lock in moisture. Smoothes and fortifies follicles for stronger, healthier frizz-free hair. Soothe your scalp with moisturizing, anti-inflammatory Manuka Honey. Replenish healthy hair with creamy Mafura Oil. Get vibrant hair with Vitamin-C rich Fig. Infuse moisture and nutrients into dry, damaged hair with Organic Shea Butter. No Sulfates No Parabens No Phthalates No Paraffin No Mineral Oil No Petrolatum No Animal Testing Our Story: Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Banthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By Age 19 the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucket was our Grandmother and Shea Moisture is her legacy.