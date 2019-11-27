Naturopathica

Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm

$62.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Gently remove dirt and makeup from your skin with Naturopathica's Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm. Crafted with manuka honey and royal jelly peptides, this cleansing balm works to nourish and reinforce the skin barrier. Key Ingredients: Manuka Honey: produced by bees that pollinate the New Zealand Manuka Bush, this honey helps to reinforce the skin’s lipids and clarify without stripping the skin . Royal Jelly Peptides: helps accelerate skin renewal for smoother, more evenly toned skin . Lactobacillus Ferment Lysate Filtrate: help to improve skin texture through enhanced moisturization and rejuvenation. Sodium Hyaluronate: able to hold 1000 times its weight in water, more than any natural substance, to help soothe and restore dry skin . Key Benefits: Cleanses the skin. Clarifies the skin. Nourishes the skin barrier. Awards: An Oprah Magazine Spring Beauty O-Wards 2018 winner.